Not quite Adventure Time, but with a comment section not much less off-topic than the AV Club review ones. It’s Animation Time!

What animated things have you been into lately? What’s a recent episode of something you saw that lacks a dedicated review spot? Here’s where we can talk about it! Like the old AT comment section, try to begin top-level comments with the name of the specific show you want to talk about in bold (assuming you are talking about a specific show), so it’s easy to find for others who want to talk about that show.

