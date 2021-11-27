30 Day X-Files Challenge Day 27: I’m Freaking Out

This challenge was produced with the help of Sir Simon Milligan for the prompts!

As a sci-fi action/drama show that focused on the paranormal, it’s actually a little ironic that many of fans’ favorite episodes are ones on the more humorous, light-hearted side. But that didn’t mean the show didn’t know how to scare the ever-loving crap out of viewers from time to time. Whether it be aliens, ghosts, or other creatures that go bump in the night, there were plenty of “holy shit!” moments that caught me off guard. Of course that’s all part of the fun!

Prompt:What are your most frightening X-Files episodes or moments that had you freaking out?

