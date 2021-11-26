Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Nov. 26

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Greta, a communications consultant, knows how to clear weeds and bury people;

Chris, a composer & lyricist, is a big fan of Manchester United; and

Amy, an engineering manager, is a tarot reader. Amy is a seven-day champ with winnings of $257,800.

Jeopardy! round

RIGHT FROM THE GECKO

FESTIVALS

5 LETTER, 4 VOWELS

STORY TIME

LONG-RUNNING TV SHOWS

CAR REPAIR (anagrams of automakers)

Scores going into DJ: Amy $9,000, Chris $2,000, Greta $5,200.

DD1 – $1,000 – STORY TIME – Ludovico’s technique is applied rather violently to make Alex non-violent in this novel (Greta won the table limit of $1,000.)

Double Jeopardy!

L’HISTOIRE FRANCAISE

THE MOVIES

U.S. RIVERS

YOU CAN QUOTE ME

MUSEUMS

“INNER” KNOWLEDGE

Both of Amy’s opponents dropped to $0 on their DD opportunities, leaving Amy with an easy runaway at $23,400 vs. $4,000 for Chris and $3,200 for Greta.

DD2 – $1,600 – L’HISTOIRE FRANCAISE – He became king of the Franks in 768, the Lombards in 774 & then in 800, he took the Roman crown (Chris lost $4,000 on a true DD vs. $9,000 for Amy.)

DD3 – $2,000 – YOU CAN QUOTE ME – Ben Franklin’s “Advice to a Young Tradesman” begins, “Remember that” this 3-word phrase–tick-tock! (Greta lost $5,600 on a true DD vs. $15,400 for Amy.)

Final Jeopardy!

FICTIONAL LANGUAGES – Lapine is the name of the language created for this 1972 book beloved by children

Everyone was correct on FJ. Amy added $14,000 to win with $37,400 for an eight-day total of $295,200.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the current host of “:Let’s Make a Deal” is Wayne Brady.

Pavlov alert: There was a clue about the actress who could “not be ignored”, Glenn Close. Another clue about Close used substantially the same hint late last month.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “A Clockwork Orange”? DD2 – Who was Charlemagne? DD3 – What is “time is money”? FJ – What is “Watership Down”?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...