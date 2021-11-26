30 Day X-Files Challenge Day 26: Let’s Talk Mytharc

This challenge was produced with the help of Sir Simon Milligan for the prompts!

As many commenters have pointed out, The X-Files is pretty unique in that it could be thought of as two shows in one. While many of fans’ favorite episodes fall into the Monster of the Week category, the show’s main storyline follows a central mythology involving government conspiracies and alien abduction plots. It seemed clear that this mytharc had a fairly logical endpoint, Chris Carter and co. had to stretch it out after the show became too popular to cancel.

Prompt: Let’s chat about The X-Files mytharc! What did you like about it? Hate about it? What would you have changed?

