The Nice House on the Lake Night Thread

The Nice House on the Lake is a comic series currently being released by DC Comics. It is written by James Tynion IV, drawn by Alvaro Eduardo Martniez Bueno, and colored by Jordie Bellaire.

A group of friends reunite for a week long vacation planned by their host, Walter. This story is a bit like The Big Chill by way of The Twilight Zone.

Each issue focuses on one of the friends and their relationship with Walter via flashback before diving into current events. I don’t want to give away too much but its another hit from Tynion IV.

The first 6 issues have been released so far, if you want to catch up. There will be a hiatus before the final six issues hit the comic rack.

Something to Discuss – Tell us about your favorite lake or body of water.

Bonus Discussion Topic – Tell us about your favorite reunion with friends from high school or college.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...