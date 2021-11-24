Legends of Tomorrow/Batwoman Live Chat 11/24/21

A Woman’s Place Is The War Effort!

When the Legends crash land in 1940s Seattle, they find themselves right in the middle of WWII with a surprise guest. Needing replacement parts to fix the time machine, Sara, Ava, Astra, Spooner and Gideon find themselves working in different sections of an airplane factory alongside “Rosies.” With Astra frustrated with inequality in the workforce, she takes matters into her own hands. Meanwhile, Behrad offers to play host and help teach Nate about Persian culture and etiquette.

Pick Your Poison

As Ryan’s family dynamic grows more complicated, she also finds herself in the middle of a Bat Team stand-off between Luke and Mary. Meanwhile, Alice finds a new sidekick in her stepsister who is transforming into the supervillain that makes all others green with envy!

Here's the Live Chat

