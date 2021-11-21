There’s Life With Ghostbusters: Afterlife With The November 19th– 21st Box Office Weekend Results

The box office continues to improve overall as the year goes on but we’re still not back to where things were pre-pandemic, which were already kind of problematic in a lot of ways. That said, this is a good weekend for Sony as they ended up taking over half of what the box office made with just Ghostbusters: Afterlife. With an expected $80 million weekend for all films combined, it brought in $44 million. As seems to be the general approach, the top film takes in much of the customer base and the rest of the films tend to just get a few people overall spread out nationally. That results in Eternals coming in at just $10.8 million and Clifford at $8.10 million.

The other new film this weekend is King Richard which debuts at fourth, but isn’t a surprise as it’s a limited-interest film and it’s also getting an HBO Max streaming run at the same time. They did put the film on 3,302 screens to they definitely got it out to audiences, but it’s one that wasn’t going to resonate large.

The box office is well-positioned to go into the Thanksgiving weekend in the US but it’s highly unpredictable at the moment because it is such a family gathering kind of thing but people are still mixed in a lot of areas about actually doing so or actually going out with an uptick of COVID-19 cases. Next weekend has three films going wide with Encanto from Disney, House of Gucci from United Artists, and Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City from Sony. So there’s definitely something for everybody in addition to the films that are already screening.

# Title Distributor Name Weekend Total # of Locs Loc Avg Cume Total 1 Ghostbusters: Afterlife Sony $44,000,000 4,315 $10,197 $44,000,000 2 Eternals Disney $10,825,000 4,055 $2,670 $135,817,163 3 Clifford The Big Red Dog Paramount $8,100,000 3,628 $2,233 $33,512,835 4 King Richard Warner Bros. $5,700,000 3,302 $1,726 $5,700,000 5 Dune Warner Bros. $3,065,000 2,467 $1,242 $98,191,988 6 Venom: Let There Be Carnage Sony $2,800,000 2,230 $1,256 $206,500,066 7 No Time To Die United Artists Releasing $2,705,566 2,407 $1,124 $154,688,693 8 French Dispatch, The Searchlight $970,000 805 $1,205 $13,298,043 9 Belfast Focus Features $940,000 584 $1,610 $3,436,010 10 Ron’s Gone Wrong 20th Century Studios $888,000 1,520 $584 $22,098,722 11 Spencer Neon Rated $690,076 954 $723 $6,103,463 12 Antlers Searchlight $360,000 690 $522 $10,319,863

© Comscore 2021

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...