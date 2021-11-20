Games

Triviacados: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Can the first person here each day create a Results thread so it’s always first when sorted by Oldest?

Quiz Notes:

  • Constellations are taken from the IAU’s list of 88 modern constellations.
  • The names are official, but the explanation of what they represent may vary. For example, “Aquarius, the water-bearer” could also be “Aquarius, the cup-carrier”.

Or visit the quiz here.

Sunday: Miscellaneous
Monday: Literature
Tuesday: Geography
Wednesday: Music
Thursday: History
Friday: Movies & TV
Saturday: Science & Nature

If you’d like to create the Sunday quiz (or use a quiz you’ve already created), just let forget_it_jake know on the Triviacados thread.