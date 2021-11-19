Job Rants Thread – 11/19/2021 – Open Table…Damn It

Hey, all; Happy and Healthy Friday –

Unforeseen circumstances put the kibosh on what I was hoping to write, this week, so we’re going to have to fall back on the old standby. Sorry. That said, at least that means we’ll have something to talk about later down the line; and that’s good, right?

Right?

…Look, just rant already, huh?

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home if out. and a great weekend. And, to paraphrase Robert Burns: “The best laid posts o’ mice an’ men / Gang aft a-gley.” And THAT, my dear Workados…Is really just a fun thing to say, isn’t it? “Gang aft a-gley…”

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...