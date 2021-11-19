Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Nov. 19

Today’s contestants are:

Chi-Nhan, a Catholic seminarian, does a saintly rap at the talent show;

Gordon, a poster librarian, was a backyard Shakespearean actor; and

Amy, an engineering manager, had a very brief debate club that lived on in college applications. Amy is a two-day champ with winnings of $65,400.

Jeopardy! round

WORLD LEADERS LEAVE THE SCENE

ESSAYS

SPEAKING TRUTH TO POWER COMPANIES

ALSO IN YOUR BATHROOM

THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS

INTO THE JET STREAM

Scores going into DJ: Amy $12,200, Chi-Nhan $5,200, Gordon $1,600.

DD1 – $600 – SPEAKING TRUTH TO POWER COMPANIES – Florida Power & Light, given your state’s nickname it makes sense that you have 42 major plants for this type of energy (Amy improved from a leading score of $6,200 to $9,200.)

Double Jeopardy!

19th CENTURY STUFF

STATE CAPITALS BY COUNTY

DOWN THE RABBIT HOLE

BARRIERS IN LIFE

YOU MAKE ME FEEL

LIKE A NATURALIZED WOMAN

Amy was in complete control throughout, hitting the first two DDs on the way to a big runaway at $29,800 vs. $4,800 for Gordon. Chi-Nhan dropped to $0 on DD3, ended DJ at -$2,000 and was out of FJ.

DD2 – $1,600 – BARRIERS IN LIFE – The Lex Cornelia de Maiestate said no general could lead an army out of his province, so the 49 B.C. crossing of this stream…huge (Amy’s score increased by $2,000 to $20,200 vs. $4,000 for Gordon.)

DD3 – $2,000 – 19th CENTURY STUFF – In 1899 the Queen laid the cornerstone for this London arts & design museum (Chi-Nhan lost $4,400 on a true DD.)

Final Jeopardy!

20th CENTURY AMERICAN AUTHORS – The old courthouse in Monroeville, Alabama has exhibits devoted to these 2 authors & childhood friends

Both players were correct on FJ. Amy added $15,000 to win with $44,800 for a three-day total of $110,200.

Odds and Ends

This day in shilling: Kudos to the contestants for getting rid of the AMA category immediately, so we wouldn’t have to be bothered by it for the rest of the round.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is solar? DD2 – What is the Rubicon? DD3 – What is the Victoria and Albert Museum? FJ – Who were Harper Lee and Truman Capote?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...