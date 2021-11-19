30 Day X-Files Challenge Day 19: Favorite Recurring Character

This challenge was produced with the help of Sir Simon Milligan for the prompts!

With 218 episodes and two films, The X-Files populated a universe with many memorable characters that would have recurring roles in the franchise. Some friends, some foes, and others that couldn’t be so clearly defined.

Prompt:Who’s your favorite recurring X-Files character?

The main criterion for this prompt is to go with any character(s) who appeared in more than one episode. Since we’ve already covered Scully, Mulder, Doggett, Reyes, Skinner, and The Lone Gunmen, it makes sense to exclude them from consideration here. For reference, a list of the X-Files characters can be found here.

