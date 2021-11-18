Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Nov. 18

Today’s contestants are:

Taylor, a development finance manager, didn’t find the Peace Corps all that appetizing;

Bonnie, a city planner, has U.S. and New Zealand citizenship; and

Amy, an engineering manager, met a bartender-ninja in Tokyo. Amy is a one-day champ with winnings of $31,600.

Jeopardy! round

DANCE IN HISTORY

AMEND THE AMENDMENT (Ken: We’ve changed one word of the Constitution; you need to fix it.

A FAIR PIECE OF ENTERTAINMENT

OUT OF THE CRADLE (Ken: All these responses will be made up of the letters in the words “the cradle”.)

LOOKING FOR LUNCH

IN ALL THE WRONG PLACES

Scores going into DJ: Amy $9,400, Taylor $3,000, Bonnie $2,600.

DD1 – $800 – A FAIR PIECE OF ENTERTAINMENT – This British event ended in 1788, but is remembered largely thanks to a Simon & Garfunkel song (Amy improved from a leading score of $4,200 to $7,200.)

Double Jeopardy!

OVERSEAS TERRITORIES

POETRY COLLECTIONS

“M”EDICINE

DESIGN & TYPOGRAPHY

TV HUSBANDS

EMBEDDED NUMERIC HOMOPHONES (Ken: Each response will contain a homophone of one of the numbers from 1 to 10.)

Taylor fell to $0 after missing back-to-back DDs in DJ, leaving Amy to an easy runaway with $23,800 vs. $5,000 for Bonnie and $800 for Taylor.

DD2 – $1,600 – POETRY COLLECTIONS – The title of this Elizabeth Barrett Browning collection does not come from her nationality, but from her nickname (Taylor lost $2,000 from his score of $9,000 vs. $13,000 for Amy.)

DD3 – $2,000 – OVERSEAS TERRITORIES – Though part of its name was a Roman designation for Scotland, this “New” Pacific island territory belongs to France (On the very next clue after DD2, Andrew lost $7,000 on a true DD.)

Final Jeopardy!

HISTORY – In 1985 the mayor of Rome went to a suburb of Tunis to sign a treaty ending this after more than 2,100 years

Once again, only Amy was correct was correct on FJ, adding $10,000 to win with $33,800 for a two-day total of $65,400.

Odds and Ends

Pop culture problems: No one knew the Springsteen song with a video featuring a ride found at a fair is “Tunnel of Love”, or that the bad husband in “The Good Wife” was played by Chris Noth.

One more thing: For the second time in recent weeks, the writers appear to be getting inspiration from reruns of “Whew!” on Buzzr with the AMEND THE AMENDMENT category.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Scarborough Fair? DD2 – What is “Sonnets from the Portuguese”? (According to Wikipedia, Robert’s nickname for Elizabeth was “my little Portuguese”.) DD3 – What is New Caledonia? FJ – What is the (Third) Punic War(s) (Carthaginian Wars).

