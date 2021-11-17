Legends of Tomorrow/Batwoman Live Chat 11/17/21

Deus Ex Latrina

When the Legends and Gwyn finally time travel, the time machine goes haywire leaving them stranded in a lush forest with no idea when or where they are. Seeing that Sara and Ava are noticeably stressed, Nate takes over and gives everyone tasks to set up camp to keep everyone occupied.

How Does Your Garden Grow?

An unnerving discovery in a garden shed sends Renee Montoya rushing to Ryan to ensure the city is on high alert. Her terrifying theory – a Bat Trophy has entangled a new host, and her thorny ways are weaving their way through Gotham.

