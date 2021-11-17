Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Top 8

Top 16 Results
Spoiler
|Brandish: The Dark Revenant
|Fortress
|6
|8
|Gravity Rush
|Bloody Claws
|Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?!
|Party in the Clouds
|10
|5
|DoDonPachi Resurrection
|Vertigo [Stage 5] [Manabu Namiki]
|Final Fantasy XIII-2
|Run
|8*
|8
|Double Dragon Neon
|City Streets 2 – Mango Tango Neon Jungle
|VVVVVV
|Pressure Cooker
|9
|5
|The Munchables
|Chocolate Dining
|Portal 2
|Want You Gone
|5
|11
|Bravely Default
|Serpent Eating the Ground
|Deathsmiles II: Makai no Merry Christmas
|The Enchanted Palace [Noriyuki Kamikura]
|5
|9
|Shatter
|Argon Refinery
|Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: The Crystal Bearers
|Crystal Bearers Ramble
|5
|9
|Digital: A Love Story
|Paper Dolls
|Legasista
|bgm_12
|4
|12
|Final Fantasy XIII
|Blinded by Light
[collapse]
Quarterfinals! But I’m still gonna call it “Top 8” in the header for visual symmetry.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post1The Monday after, for Friday groups., ie for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Thursday, November 18th at 9:00AM Pacific
Fun Stats
Spoiler
Top 8 By Game:
1 song (8 games)
- Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?!
- Bravely Default
- Digital: A Love Story
- Final Fantasy XIII
- Final Fantasy XIII-2
- Gravity Rush
- Shatter
- VVVVVV
Remember The Fallen (8 games)
- Brandish: The Dark Revenant
- Deathsmiles II: Makai no Merry Christmas
- DoDonPachi Resurrection
- Double Dragon Neon
- Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: The Crystal Bearers
- Legasista
- Portal 2
- The Munchables
Top 8 By Platform:
Multiplatform: 2 games
PC: 2 games
3DS: 2 games
PS3: 1 game
PS Vita: 1 game
Things get real weird this low; the Wii, PSP, and Arcade are all eliminated.
[collapse]