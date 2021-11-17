Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Top 8

Top 16 Results

Spoiler

Brandish: The Dark Revenant Fortress 6 8 Gravity Rush Bloody Claws
Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! Party in the Clouds 10 5 DoDonPachi Resurrection Vertigo [Stage 5] [Manabu Namiki]
Final Fantasy XIII-2 Run 8* 8 Double Dragon Neon City Streets 2 – Mango Tango Neon Jungle
VVVVVV Pressure Cooker 9 5 The Munchables Chocolate Dining
Portal 2 Want You Gone 5 11 Bravely Default Serpent Eating the Ground
Deathsmiles II: Makai no Merry Christmas The Enchanted Palace [Noriyuki Kamikura] 5 9 Shatter Argon Refinery
Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: The Crystal Bearers Crystal Bearers Ramble 5 9 Digital: A Love Story Paper Dolls
Legasista bgm_12 4 12 Final Fantasy XIII Blinded by Light

[collapse]

Quarterfinals! But I’m still gonna call it “Top 8” in the header for visual symmetry.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post1The Monday after, for Friday groups., ie for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Thursday, November 18th at 9:00AM Pacific

Fun Stats

Spoiler

Top 8 By Game:

1 song (8 games)

  • Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! 
  • Bravely Default 
  • Digital: A Love Story 
  • Final Fantasy XIII 
  • Final Fantasy XIII-2 
  • Gravity Rush 
  • Shatter 
  • VVVVVV 

Remember The Fallen (8 games)

  • Brandish: The Dark Revenant  
  • Deathsmiles II: Makai no Merry Christmas
  • DoDonPachi Resurrection 
  • Double Dragon Neon 
  • Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: The Crystal Bearers
  • Legasista 
  • Portal 2 
  • The Munchables 

Top 8 By Platform:

Multiplatform: 2 games
PC: 2 games
3DS: 2 games
PS3: 1 game
PS Vita: 1 game

Things get real weird this low; the Wii, PSP, and Arcade are all eliminated.

[collapse]