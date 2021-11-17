Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Top 8

Top 16 Results

Spoiler Brandish: The Dark Revenant Fortress 6 8 Gravity Rush Bloody Claws Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! Party in the Clouds 10 5 DoDonPachi Resurrection Vertigo [Stage 5] [Manabu Namiki] Final Fantasy XIII-2 Run 8* 8 Double Dragon Neon City Streets 2 – Mango Tango Neon Jungle VVVVVV Pressure Cooker 9 5 The Munchables Chocolate Dining Portal 2 Want You Gone 5 11 Bravely Default Serpent Eating the Ground Deathsmiles II: Makai no Merry Christmas The Enchanted Palace [Noriyuki Kamikura] 5 9 Shatter Argon Refinery Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: The Crystal Bearers Crystal Bearers Ramble 5 9 Digital: A Love Story Paper Dolls Legasista bgm_12 4 12 Final Fantasy XIII Blinded by Light [collapse]

Quarterfinals! But I’m still gonna call it “Top 8” in the header for visual symmetry.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they postThe Monday after, for Friday groups., ie for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Thursday, November 18th at 9:00AM Pacific

Fun Stats

Spoiler Top 8 By Game: 1 song (8 games) Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?!

Bravely Default

Digital: A Love Story

Final Fantasy XIII

Final Fantasy XIII-2

Gravity Rush

Shatter

VVVVVV Remember The Fallen (8 games) Brandish: The Dark Revenant

Deathsmiles II: Makai no Merry Christmas

DoDonPachi Resurrection

Double Dragon Neon

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: The Crystal Bearers

Legasista

Portal 2

The Munchables Top 8 By Platform: Multiplatform: 2 games

PC: 2 games

3DS: 2 games

PS3: 1 game

PS Vita: 1 game Things get real weird this low; the Wii, PSP, and Arcade are all eliminated. [collapse]

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...