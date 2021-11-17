30 Day X-Files Challenge Day 17: Favorite Skinner Moment

This challenge was produced with the help of Sir Simon Milligan for the prompts!

Assistant Director Walter Skinner, portrayed by Mitch Pileggi, appeared in eighty-six episodes of The X-Files. Initially, a fairly minor player as Mulder and Scully’s always ultra-intense supervisor, the Vietnam vet would eventually become a fan favorite and a significant recurring character. He became an important ally for Mulder and Scully and even served as the lead character in a few episodes. By season nine, Pileggi earned a spot in the opening title sequence.

Prompt: What’s your favorite Skinner moment? Share any general Skinner discussion here as well!

