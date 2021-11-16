The Creative Endeavors Thread Weighs Its Options

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content.

In the middle of a lot of thoughts, projects, and actions, and hoping this week proves, as it suggests, a lot more chill than the past few. Cutting back on my general production tempo–as planned–in order to plan for some longer-term stuff, not least the webcomic idea that’s been rolling around in the back of my head for a few years.

One not-quite-off note: I was offered the opportunity last weekend to design a thank-you card for my workplace, which will be given to all its workers in thanks for their service during the pandemic. Despite my now bone-deep cynicism regarding my gig, I’m genuinely proud of how we’ve handled the situation and there aren’t many other places of the kind where I’d rather have worked under such conditions. That being said (and despite the $100 cash payment involved, which understandably had me hesitating to refuse), I’m not really sure I’m the person for the job, not least as my own job is somewhat unrepresentative of our workplace experience, especially as it relates to the pandemic (for one thing, I rarely have to deal with customers). I said that I’ll still do it if nobody else steps forward, but that I’d prefer if they check with the other artists who I know lurk among my more unambiguously frontline colleagues. All that said, I was certainly flattered to be asked and I guess this is one more notch on my “borderline professional legitimacy” post, if there is such a thing. I was made the offer again this weekend and it looks like I might have to throw my hat into the ring.

How’s your work going?

