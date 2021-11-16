Left 4 Dead 2 Day Thread

On this day in 2009, Valve released Left 4 Dead 2 for the Xbox360. It’s a sequel to Left 4 Dead. Like that game, you play one of 4 characters and fight your way to safe-rooms, fighting hordes of Zombies along the way. It’s a great first person shooter, which I still play to this day.

This time around, you can play as Nick, Rochelle, Coach or Ellis, my favorite of the group. His stories of his friend Keith are hilarious and definitely worth listening to. “I ever tell you about the time me and Keith made a homemade bumper car ride with ridin’ mowers in his backyard? Mower blade wounds over 90% of his body. I didn’t run him over, either; he somehow managed to fall under his own.”

“I know one thing, I’m grabbing pills!”

