Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Nov. 16

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Rebecca, an administrative asst. & theatre director, had someone buy a special ring for her;

Michael, a film critic & conflicts analyst, got some unexpected attention from a piece he wrote; and

Andrew, a software developer, has a secret favorite ice cream flavor. Andrew is a four-day champ with winnings of $137,502.

Michael has a chance to put Andrew in a very tough spot on DD2, but he missed and Andrew took over from there, scoring a runaway at $21,200 vs. $9,000 for Michael and $5,800 for Rebecca.

DD1 – $1,000 – AMERICAN IDLE – Mid-20th-century California pioneered these 2-word places to relax, making them from old wine vats (On the second clue of the game, Andrew lost $1,000 on a true DD.)

DD2 – $1,600 – HISTORIC NAMES – Albert of Brandenburg, the Archbishop of Mainz, received a copy of this Oct. 31, 1517 document (Michael lost $4,000 from his score of $11,400 vs. $6,400 for Andrew.)

DD3 – $2,000 – AIRPORTS – At Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, art lovers can enjoy a sampling of paintings from this nearby national museum (Rebecca lost $3,000 from her third-place total of $5,200.)

FJ – MOVIE QUOTES – This 3-word phrase was the protagonist’s second line of dialogue in a 1962 movie, the first in a 25-film series

Only Andrew missed FJ, so it appears he needed that runaway to retain his title. Andrew wagered $1,337 to finish with $19,863 for a five-day total of $157,365.

That’s before our time: No one knew that “Can we talk?” was the catchphrase of Joan Rivers.

Ken’s Korner: He recommends “Duderino” over “The Dude” for those who aren’t into brevity.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What are hot tubs? DD2 – What are the “95 Theses”? DD3 – What is the Rijksmuseum? FJ – What is “Bond, James Bond”?

