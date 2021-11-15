Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Top 32

Top 64 Part 2 Results
|Final Fantasy XIII
|Dust to Dust
|6
|9
|Pokémon Black and White
|Undella Town (Spring/Autumn/Winter)
|Child of Eden
|Evolution
|7
|7*
|Portal 2
|Want You Gone
|Machinarium
|The Sea
|6
|9
|Bayonetta
|Let’s Dance, Boys!
|Journey
|Threshold
|3
|10
|Bravely Default
|Serpent Eating the Ground
|Blue Roses [PSP 2010]
|Heroes
|8
|6
|Bastion
|Build That Wall
|NieR
|Temple of Drifting Sands
|7
|8
|Deathsmiles II: Makai no Merry Christmas
|The Enchanted Palace [Noriyuki Kamikura]
|Shatter
|Argon Refinery
|9
|4
|Legasista
|bgm_06
|Gravity Rush
|Old Town
|6
|10
|Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc
|Box 15
|Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: The Crystal Bearers
|Crystal Bearers Ramble
|8*
|8
|Final Fantasy XIII-2
|Paradigm Shift [Naoshi Mizuta]
|NieR
|Kaine ~ Salvation
|6
|10
|Thomas Was Alone
|Where Are You
|NieR
|Song of the Ancients ~ Fate
|12
|5
|Final Fantasy XIII-2
|Eclipse
|NieR
|The Wretched Automatons
|6
|10
|Digital: A Love Story
|Paper Dolls
|Legasista
|bgm_12
|8
|6
|Ciel Nosurge
|Code Ethes Wei (Class::ETHES_WEI=>
extends.COMMUNI_SAT/.)
|NieR
|Gods Bound by Rules
|10
|6
|The Munchables
|Greenish Illusion
|DJ Hero 2
|Superstition vs War – Stevie Wonder vs Edwin Starr
|9
|7
|Pokémon Black and White 2
|Colress Battle
|Final Fantasy XIII
|Blinded by Light
|13
|3
|999: 9 Hours 9 Person 9 Doors
|Binary Game
We’ve made it to the top 32! Just one week left.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post1The Monday after, for Friday groups., ie for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Tuesday, November 16th at 9:00AM Pacific
Fun Stats
Top 32 By Game:
2 songs (2 games)
- NieR [-3]
- Legasista [-2]
1 song (28 games)
- Final Fantasy XIII-2 [-3]
- Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! [-1]
- Bayonetta [-1]
- Final Fantasy XIII [-1]
- Gravity Rush [-1]
- The Munchables [-1]
- Blue Roses [PSP 2010]
- Brandish: The Dark Revenant
- Bravely Default
- Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc
- Deathsmiles II: Makai no Merry Christmas
- Digital: A Love Story
- DJ Hero 2
- DoDonPachi Resurrection
- Double Dragon Neon
- Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: The Crystal Bearers
- Kirby’s Epic Yarn
- Persona 4 Golden
- Pokémon Black and White
- Portal 2
- Rhythm Heaven Fever
- Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure
- Shatter
- Sonic Colors
- Thomas Was Alone
- VVVVVV
- White Knight Chronicles II
- Yakuza 5
Remember The Fallen (16 games)
- Journey [-3]
- Machinarium [-2]
- 999: 9 Hours 9 Person 9 Doors
- Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel
- Bastion
- Child of Eden
- Ciel Nosurge
- Danganronpa: Goodbye Despair
- Flower
- FTL
- Muramasa: The Demon Blade
- Pokémon Black and White 2
- Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky
- Professor Layton and the Last Specter
- Rayman Origins
- Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game
NieR has finally taken something approximating a tough round, losing more than half its remaining songs. It’s still our co-leader, of course. This time joined by Legasista, which keeps on impressing. This is right around the time that the impressive underdogs start collapsing; will Legasista break the trend?
Speaking of collapsing, Journey falls from a strong position all the way out of the tournament, losing all 3 songs. It is joined by Flower, which lost its only song as well. Despite strong showings throughout the playoffs thatgamecompany finds itself completely eliminated at the start of the final week.
Top 32 By Platform:
Multiplatform: 8 games (9 songs)
Wii: 5 games (5 songs)
PS3: 4 games (5 songs)
3DS: 3 games (3 songs)
PSP: 3 games (3 songs)
PC: 3 games (3 songs)
PS Vita: 2 games (2 songs)
Arcade: 1 game (1 song)
DS: 1 game (1 song)
With multi-song games almost entirely eliminated the game/song split is nearing its end. Multiplatform remains in first, even with just 1 multisonger, showing a “platform” that relies on its breadth even more than its strongest flagships, which is fitting. The Wii has managed to pull off a similar trick, edging out the PS3 for second. Meanwhile, on the other end of things we say goodbye to the Xbox 360. Microsoft’s most successful console to date, it finishes our tournament the way it finished in reality.