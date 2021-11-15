Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Top 32

Spoiler

Top 32 By Game:

2 songs (2 games)

NieR [-3]

Legasista [-2]

1 song (28 games)

Final Fantasy XIII-2 [-3]

Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! [-1]

Bayonetta [-1]

Final Fantasy XIII [-1]

Gravity Rush [-1]

The Munchables [-1]

Blue Roses [PSP 2010]

Brandish: The Dark Revenant

Bravely Default

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc

Deathsmiles II: Makai no Merry Christmas

Digital: A Love Story

DJ Hero 2

DoDonPachi Resurrection

Double Dragon Neon

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: The Crystal Bearers

Kirby’s Epic Yarn

Persona 4 Golden

Pokémon Black and White

Portal 2

Rhythm Heaven Fever

Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure

Shatter

Sonic Colors

Thomas Was Alone

VVVVVV

White Knight Chronicles II

Yakuza 5

Remember The Fallen (16 games)

Journey [-3]

Machinarium [-2]

999: 9 Hours 9 Person 9 Doors

Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel

Bastion

Child of Eden

Ciel Nosurge

Danganronpa: Goodbye Despair

Flower

FTL

Muramasa: The Demon Blade

Pokémon Black and White 2

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky

Professor Layton and the Last Specter

Rayman Origins

Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game

NieR has finally taken something approximating a tough round, losing more than half its remaining songs. It’s still our co-leader, of course. This time joined by Legasista, which keeps on impressing. This is right around the time that the impressive underdogs start collapsing; will Legasista break the trend?

Speaking of collapsing, Journey falls from a strong position all the way out of the tournament, losing all 3 songs. It is joined by Flower, which lost its only song as well. Despite strong showings throughout the playoffs thatgamecompany finds itself completely eliminated at the start of the final week.

Top 32 By Platform:

Multiplatform: 8 games (9 songs)

Wii: 5 games (5 songs)

PS3: 4 games (5 songs)

3DS: 3 games (3 songs)

PSP: 3 games (3 songs)

PC: 3 games (3 songs)

PS Vita: 2 games (2 songs)

Arcade: 1 game (1 song)

DS: 1 game (1 song)

With multi-song games almost entirely eliminated the game/song split is nearing its end. Multiplatform remains in first, even with just 1 multisonger, showing a “platform” that relies on its breadth even more than its strongest flagships, which is fitting. The Wii has managed to pull off a similar trick, edging out the PS3 for second. Meanwhile, on the other end of things we say goodbye to the Xbox 360. Microsoft’s most successful console to date, it finishes our tournament the way it finished in reality.

