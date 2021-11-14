The Beatles Song Tournament Quarter-Finals

What else has joined the chopping board with “Hey Jude” and “Let It Be”!?!

Round 3 Results

Match 1: “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” (45) vs. “Penny Lane” (42)

Match 2: “Norwegian Wood“ (46) vs. “Paperback Writer” (36)

Match 3: “Ticket to Ride“ (54) vs. “Got To Get You Into My Life” (26)

Match 4: “Eleanor Rigby“ (45) vs. “In My Life” (43)

Match 5: “Here Comes The Sun“ (71) vs. “Hey Bulldog” (17)

Match 6: “A Hard Day’s Night“ (45) vs. “Yesterday” (43)

Match 7: “Strawberry Fields Forever” (61) vs. “You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away” (27)

Match 8: “A Day In The Life” (67) vs. “She Loves You” (17)

Some sweet stats:

Extremely close matches in Matches 1, 4 and 6!

Biggest beatdown – “A Hard Day’s Night” (71) beat “Hey Bulldog” (17) by a whopping 54 votes.

Voting ends 16 November, 10PM EDT

