Monet Day Thread

Claude Monet was born on November 14, 1840. He was one of the founders of the Impressionist movement, which was named after his painting Impression, Sunrise. Monet moved to Giverny, France in 1883 and eventually bought a house and some land, where he put in a water-lily pond with a bridge, along with a huge landscaped garden. Show me the Monet!

Waterlilies (c. 1915-1926)

Water Lilies and the Japanese Bridge

Woman With A Parasol – Madame Monet and Her Son

Houses of Parliament, Sunset

Grainstacks

Boulevard Des Capucines

Poppies

Impression, Sunrise

Monet died in 1926 at the age of 86. Interesting Wikipedia fact: “At [Monet’s] funeral, [Georges] Clemenceau removed the black cloth draped over the coffin, stating: ‘No black for Monet!’ and replaced it with a flower-patterned cloth.”

Have a good day and enjoy posting.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...