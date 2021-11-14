Eternals Continues Its Box Office Run With The November 12th– 14th Weekend Results

Another box office weekend has been tallied and things moved pretty much as expected by all predictions. Eternals held onto the top spot at the box office with a $27.5 million take, which with weekdays and last weekend brings it to $118.7 million since it opened. It’s a fairly standard drop of about 61% from the previous weekend and it held onto all of its screens as well.

The closest competition came in the form of the Clifford film from Paramount as they continue to try to balance things with kids movies and the theaters, which could change as more vaccines get into your kids. It did a $16.4 million take with 3,700 screens and has a $22 million take overall so far.

Dune continues to move down the list as expected with a $5.5 million take and it’ll cross the $100 million mark by next weekend domestically.

This week had a number of limited moves hitting to varying degrees but it’s Belfast that made it onto the list at 8th with a $1.8 million take in 580 screens.

Next week has Ghostbusters: Afterlife from Sony going wide with King Richard from Warner Bros. doing the same, though the latter is also getting HBO Max streaming.

# Title Distributor Name Weekend Total # of Locs Loc Avg Cume Total 1 Eternals Disney $27,500,000 4,090 $6,724 $118,765,255 2 Clifford The Big Red Dog Paramount $16,420,000 3,700 $4,438 $22,000,775 3 Dune Warner Bros. $5,500,000 3,282 $1,676 $93,126,283 4 No Time To Die United Artists Releasing $4,620,862 2,867 $1,612 $150,476,875 5 Venom: Let There Be Carnage Sony $4,000,000 2,538 $1,576 $202,707,190 6 Ron’s Gone Wrong 20th Century Studios $2,200,000 2,430 $905 $20,776,296 7 French Dispatch, The Searchlight $1,840,000 1,225 $1,502 $11,618,679 8 Belfast Focus Features $1,800,000 580 $3,103 $1,800,000 9 Spencer Neon Rated $1,531,662 1,265 $1,211 $4,710,980 10 Antlers Searchlight $1,200,000 1,825 $658 $9,638,534 11 Halloween Kills Universal $1,070,000 1,994 $537 $91,447,175 12 Last Night In Soho Focus Features $830,000 1,317 $630 $9,356,880

