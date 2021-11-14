Movies

Eternals Continues Its Box Office Run With The November 12th– 14th Weekend Results

Another box office weekend has been tallied and things moved pretty much as expected by all predictions. Eternals held onto the top spot at the box office with a $27.5 million take, which with weekdays and last weekend brings it to $118.7 million since it opened. It’s a fairly standard drop of about 61% from the previous weekend and it held onto all of its screens as well.

The closest competition came in the form of the Clifford film from Paramount as they continue to try to balance things with kids movies and the theaters, which could change as more vaccines get into your kids. It did a $16.4 million take with 3,700 screens and has a $22 million take overall so far.

Dune continues to move down the list as expected with a $5.5 million take and it’ll cross the $100 million mark by next weekend domestically.

This week had a number of limited moves hitting to varying degrees but it’s Belfast that made it onto the list at 8th with a $1.8 million take in 580 screens.

Next week has Ghostbusters: Afterlife from Sony going wide with King Richard from Warner Bros. doing the same, though the latter is also getting HBO Max streaming.

#TitleDistributor NameWeekend Total# of LocsLoc AvgCume Total
1EternalsDisney$27,500,0004,090$6,724$118,765,255
2Clifford The Big Red DogParamount$16,420,0003,700$4,438$22,000,775
3DuneWarner Bros.$5,500,0003,282$1,676$93,126,283
4No Time To DieUnited Artists Releasing$4,620,8622,867$1,612$150,476,875
5Venom: Let There Be CarnageSony$4,000,0002,538$1,576$202,707,190
6Ron’s Gone Wrong20th Century Studios$2,200,0002,430$905$20,776,296
7French Dispatch, TheSearchlight$1,840,0001,225$1,502$11,618,679
8BelfastFocus Features$1,800,000580$3,103$1,800,000
9SpencerNeon Rated$1,531,6621,265$1,211$4,710,980
10AntlersSearchlight$1,200,0001,825$658$9,638,534
11Halloween KillsUniversal$1,070,0001,994$537$91,447,175
12Last Night In SohoFocus Features$830,0001,317$630$9,356,880

© Comscore 2021