From the MeTV website…

“Charles “The Butcher” Benton, a brutal death row inmate gets double-crossed by his crooked lawyer. He gets his chance for revenge when, after he’s been executed, a bizarre experiment brings him back to life and more deadly than ever.”

Streaming on Tubi.

If you miss any of Sven’s segments or want to see them again, they should be posted here after the episode airs!

Enjoy the movie!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...