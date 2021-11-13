30 Day X-Files Challenge Day 13: Favorite Scully Moment

This challenge was produced with the help of Sir Simon Milligan for the prompts!

If you’re visiting this post, I probably don’t need to introduce you to one Special Agent Dana Katherine Scully, M.D. The resourceful and brilliant FBI agent and medical doctor appeared in 213 of The X-Files’ 218 episodes plus its two films, portrayed iconically by Gillian Anderson. Amazingly, Anderson had barely any acting credits before jumping into this role in 1993. Her character was so influential that it’s credited as creating The Scully Effect, as many girls and young women pursued STEM careers after being inspired by Scully’s ingenuity. Anderson won a Primetime Emmy for this role in 1997, and was nominated three other times.

Prompt: What’s your favorite Scully moment? Share any general Scully discussion here as well!

