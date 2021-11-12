Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Nov. 12

Introducing today’s contestants:

Brennan, a business analyst, researched his genealogy from Ireland;

Dorothy, a radiologist, was an “almost backup dancer”; and

Andrew, a software developer, shares his name with a “Legendary Grand Master”. Andrew is a two-day champ with winnings of $72,301.

Andrew found both DDs in DJ and lost a net $2,000 on them, but his opponents never got rolling, so he had an easy runaway at $24,800 vs. $1,800 for Brennan and $1,600 for Dorothy.

DD1 – $600 – 20TH CENTURY FICTION – William Peter Blatty really turned heads with this 1971 bestseller (Dorothy lost the table limit of $1,000.)

DD2 – $1,600 – TRAIN STATIONS – Now in mid-renovation, this historic Baltimore station has the same name as a NYC station that was famously demolished (On his first selection of DJ, Andrew lost $6,000 from his score of $12,000 vs. $800 for Dorothy.)

DD3 – $1,600 – SYNONYMS – This animal is a synonym for evasive or sneaky as it was thought to suck out the contents of an egg while leaving the shell intact (Andrew won $4,000 from his total of $12,800 vs. $200 for Brennan.)

FJ – CONTEMPORARY PLAYWRIGHTS – “The Murder of Gonzago” is used as a play within a 1966 play by this man who was inspired by Shakespeare

Only Andrew was correct on FJ, adding $10,000 (a wager that brought an “Oh, hello!” from Ken) to win with $34,800 for a three-day total of $107,101.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the plural of tuna is tuna.

Movie miscues: In a category about Oscar-winning songs, no one knew “The Morning After” was from 1972 disaster film “The Poseidon Adventure”, or could provide the third word in the title of “Thanks for the Memory” film “The Big Broadcast of 1938”.

This day in shilling: There was an entire category devoted to shows on the Disney+ streaming service.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “The Exorcist”? DD2 – What is Penn Station? DD3 – What is weasel? FJ – Who is Tom Stoppard?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...