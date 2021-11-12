Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Top 64 (Part 2 of 2)

Part 1 Results
|Brandish: The Dark Revenant
|Fortress
|8*
|8
|Flower
|Purification of the City
|Professor Layton and the Last Specter
|Theme of the Specter’s Flute
|2
|10
|White Knight Chronicles II
|The Battlefield Flower [Violin Version]
|Danganronpa: Goodbye Despair
|Ikoroshia
|4
|11
|Gravity Rush
|Bloody Claws
|Legasista
|bgm_13
|7
|9
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|Lava Landing
|Journey
|Apotheosis
|7
|8
|Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?!
|Party in the Clouds
|Yakuza 5
|Receive and Slash You
|13
|3
|Bayonetta
|The Gates of Hell
|Muramasa: The Demon Blade
|Desires Connected to The Enlightenment [A] [Yoshimi Kudo]
|2
|9
|DoDonPachi Resurrection
|Vertigo [Stage 5] [Manabu Namiki]
|Rhythm Heaven Fever
|Tap Trial
|9
|5
|Journey
|The Road of Trials
|Legasista
|bgm_05
|7
|6
|Machinarium
|Gameboy Tune
|Final Fantasy XIII-2
|Run
|11
|4
|FTL
|Rockmen (Explore)
|Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky
|Temporal Tower
|7
|8
|Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure
|The Real Chevalier Diabolique [Tomoya Ohtani]
|Rayman Origins
|Lums of the Water
|5
|11
|Double Dragon Neon
|City Streets 2 – Mango Tango Neon Jungle
|Persona 4 Golden
|Never More (A Capella Version)
|10
|7
|Final Fantasy XIII-2
|Win Or Lose [Naoshi Mizuta]
|Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game
|Rock Club
|8
|9
|VVVVVV
|Pressure Cooker
|The Munchables
|Chocolate Dining
|11
|4
|Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel
|EXEC_FLIP_ARPHAGE/.
|Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?!
|Grassland Action
|8
|9
|Sonic Colors
|Sweet Mountain Act 1
It’s already the top 64! This round’s just 2 days1, so we’ll hit top 32 on Monday. It’s all ending so quickly!
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post2The Monday after, for Friday groups., ie for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Monday, November 15th at 9:00AM Pacific
Fun Stats
Top 64 By Game:
5 songs (1 game)
- NieR [-2]
4 songs (2 games)
- Legasista [-1]
- Final Fantasy XIII-2
3 songs (1 game)
- Journey
2 songs (6 games)
- Bayonetta [-3]
- Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! [-1]
- Gravity Rush [-1]
- Final Fantasy XIII
- Machinarium
- The Munchables
1 song (36 games)
- VVVVVV [-3]
- FTL [-2]
- Persona 4 Golden [-2]
- Shatter [-2]
- Danganronpa: Goodbye Despair [-1]
- DoDonPachi Resurrection [-1]
- Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure [-1]
- 999: 9 Hours 9 Person 9 Doors
- Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel
- Bastion
- Blue Roses [PSP 2010]
- Brandish: The Dark Revenant
- Bravely Default
- Child of Eden
- Ciel Nosurge
- Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc
- Deathsmiles II: Makai no Merry Christmas
- Digital: A Love Story
- DJ Hero 2
- Double Dragon Neon
- Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: The Crystal Bearers
- Flower
- Kirby’s Epic Yarn
- Muramasa: The Demon Blade
- Pokémon Black and White
- Pokémon Black and White 2
- Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky
- Portal 2
- Professor Layton and the Last Specter
- Rayman Origins
- Rhythm Heaven Fever
- Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game
- Sonic Colors
- Thomas Was Alone
- White Knight Chronicles II
- Yakuza 5
Remember The Fallen (36 games)
- Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep [-2]
- Mega Man 10 [-2]
- Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask [-2]
- The 3rd Birthday [-2]
- The Wizard of Oz: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road [-2]
- To the Moon [-2]
- Trails of Azure [-2]
- Velocity [-2]
- 7th Dragon
- Bar Oasis
- Beatmania IIDX 16: Empress
- Botanicula
- Castlevania: The Adventure ReBirth
- DJ Max Technika 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Frog Fractions
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective
- Half-Minute Hero: The Second Coming
- Jetpack Joyride
- L.A. Noire
- Mighty Milky Way
- Mighty Switch Force
- nintendogs + cats
- Persona 4 Arena
- Prinny: Can I Really Be the Hero, Dood?
- Resonance of Fate
- Sonic Generations
- Sound Shapes
- Steins;Gate
- Street Fighter X Mega Man
- Summon Night GRANTHESE
- The Journey Down: Chapter 1
- The Last Remnant
- Time and Eternity
- Time Travelers
- Xenoblade Chronicles
NieR remains incredibly impressive. It’s our top dog, and with 20 songs nominated it has placed a full 25% of its nominees into the top 64. It is joined by designated breakout hit Legasista, losing only one song after a perfect round, and long-time favorite Final Fantasy XIII-2, recovering from some heavy losses last round with a perfect run this time.
This is also about the time where shocking eliminations stop happening; everyone’s been reduced so much that you have time to prepare emotionally when the reaper comes. Still, I’ll be sad to bid farewell to The Wizard of Oz: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road myself. Final Fantasy Tactics Advance’s long lost sister did well for itself here, even though I’d wager almost no one voting had heard of the game prior. Still, there’s only room for one inspiring underdog in the top 64, I suppose.
Top 64 By Platform:
Multiplatform: 10 games (19 songs)
PS3: 7 games (12 songs)
Wii: 6 games (7 songs)
PC: 5 games (6 songs)
DS: 5 games (5 songs)
PSP: 4 games (4 songs)
3DS: 3 games (4 songs)
PS Vita: 3 games (4 songs)
Xbox 360: 2 games (2 songs)
Arcade: 1 game (1 song)
Multiplatform and the PS3 top our list by dint of basically monopolizing all the multi-song games remaining. The Wii worms its way back into third, running a different strategy than Nintendo’s usually employed, with just one song (Munchables, of all things) having more than one song left. We also say farewell to some of the “long tail” platforms, as the DSi, PS2, and Mobile devices all leave us. Arcade is still hanging in there, as is the 360; will either of these underdogs make the top 32?