Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Top 64 (Part 2 of 2)

Top 64 By Game:

5 songs (1 game)

NieR [-2]

4 songs (2 games)

Legasista [-1]

Final Fantasy XIII-2

3 songs (1 game)

Journey

2 songs (6 games)

Bayonetta [-3]

Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! [-1]

Gravity Rush [-1]

Final Fantasy XIII

Machinarium

The Munchables

1 song (36 games)

VVVVVV [-3]

FTL [-2]

Persona 4 Golden [-2]

Shatter [-2]

Danganronpa: Goodbye Despair [-1]

DoDonPachi Resurrection [-1]

Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure [-1]

999: 9 Hours 9 Person 9 Doors

Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel

Bastion

Blue Roses [PSP 2010]

Brandish: The Dark Revenant

Bravely Default

Child of Eden

Ciel Nosurge

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc

Deathsmiles II: Makai no Merry Christmas

Digital: A Love Story

DJ Hero 2

Double Dragon Neon

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: The Crystal Bearers

Flower

Kirby’s Epic Yarn

Muramasa: The Demon Blade

Pokémon Black and White

Pokémon Black and White 2

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky

Portal 2

Professor Layton and the Last Specter

Rayman Origins

Rhythm Heaven Fever

Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game

Sonic Colors

Thomas Was Alone

White Knight Chronicles II

Yakuza 5

Remember The Fallen (36 games)

Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep [-2]

Mega Man 10 [-2]

Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask [-2]

The 3rd Birthday [-2]

The Wizard of Oz: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road [-2]

To the Moon [-2]

Trails of Azure [-2]

Velocity [-2]

7th Dragon

Bar Oasis

Beatmania IIDX 16: Empress

Botanicula

Castlevania: The Adventure ReBirth

DJ Max Technika 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Frog Fractions

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective

Half-Minute Hero: The Second Coming

Jetpack Joyride

L.A. Noire

Mighty Milky Way

Mighty Switch Force

nintendogs + cats

Persona 4 Arena

Prinny: Can I Really Be the Hero, Dood?

Resonance of Fate

Sonic Generations

Sound Shapes

Steins;Gate

Street Fighter X Mega Man

Summon Night GRANTHESE

The Journey Down: Chapter 1

The Last Remnant

Time and Eternity

Time Travelers

Xenoblade Chronicles

NieR remains incredibly impressive. It’s our top dog, and with 20 songs nominated it has placed a full 25% of its nominees into the top 64. It is joined by designated breakout hit Legasista, losing only one song after a perfect round, and long-time favorite Final Fantasy XIII-2, recovering from some heavy losses last round with a perfect run this time.

This is also about the time where shocking eliminations stop happening; everyone’s been reduced so much that you have time to prepare emotionally when the reaper comes. Still, I’ll be sad to bid farewell to The Wizard of Oz: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road myself. Final Fantasy Tactics Advance’s long lost sister did well for itself here, even though I’d wager almost no one voting had heard of the game prior. Still, there’s only room for one inspiring underdog in the top 64, I suppose.

Top 64 By Platform:

Multiplatform: 10 games (19 songs)

PS3: 7 games (12 songs)

Wii: 6 games (7 songs)

PC: 5 games (6 songs)

DS: 5 games (5 songs)

PSP: 4 games (4 songs)

3DS: 3 games (4 songs)

PS Vita: 3 games (4 songs)

Xbox 360: 2 games (2 songs)

Arcade: 1 game (1 song)

Multiplatform and the PS3 top our list by dint of basically monopolizing all the multi-song games remaining. The Wii worms its way back into third, running a different strategy than Nintendo’s usually employed, with just one song (Munchables, of all things) having more than one song left. We also say farewell to some of the “long tail” platforms, as the DSi, PS2, and Mobile devices all leave us. Arcade is still hanging in there, as is the 360; will either of these underdogs make the top 32?

