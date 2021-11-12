30 Day X-Files Challenge Day 12: Favorite Season 10/11 Episode

This challenge was produced with the help of Sir Simon Milligan for the prompts!

Fourteen years and one film after the initial series’ run ended, The X-Files was resurrected for a tenth season that debuted on January 24, 2016. Almost two years later, Fox would bring the show back for an eleventh season, debuting on January 3, 2018. I’ve combined them in this prompt because there were only sixteen episodes combined across these two seasons. Murderous were-monsters, an eccentric paranoid government employee, and one bizarre children’s show mascot were among the adventures in these seasons. Viewership generally returned to levels seen during the show’s initial run, but critical response was mixed.

Prompt: What’s your favorite X-Files season 10 and/or 11 episode?

Feel free to give us your complete episode ranking for these seasons, top 10 list, essential/nonessential/bad breakdown, general season 10/11 discussion, etc. For reference, here’s a complete season 10 and 11 episode lists in the order in which they originally aired, with links to their respective Wikipedia pages:

Season 10:

Season 11:

