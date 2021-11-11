Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Nov. 11

Today’s contestants are:

Tucker, a PhD student, hosted trivia on Zoom;

Willa, a lawyer, river rafted and slept in a tent with spiders; and

Andrew, a software developer, made an OK dinner for Valentine’s Day. Andrew is a one-day champ with winnings of $52,001.

Andrew built a quick lead by starting on the bottom row, found DD1 and doubled to $14,800, then was never seriously threatened, heading into FJ at $25,800 vs. $9,600 for Tucker and $9,200 for Willa.

DD1 – $600 – BLOOD – Hemoglobin in blood carries oxygen to the tissues & also holds 2/3 of the body’s content of this element (Andrew doubled to $14,800.)

DD2 – $1,600 – DIG THAT ARCHAEOLOGY – Excavating on this island around 1900, Sir Arthur Evans identified an ancient palace & a possible labyrinth (Andrew won $2,000 from his score of $24,600 vs. $4,000 for Tucker.)

DD3 – $1,600 – FERRIES – The Green River ferry can help you get around inside this vast national park in & under Kentucky (Andrew lost $2,000 from his total of $27,000 vs. $6,000 for Willa.)

FJ – PRICELESS OBJECTS – It dates back to the “French Blue”, which was set in gold & suspended from a neck ribbon when Louis XIV wore it on ceremonial occasions

Very surprisingly, everyone was incorrect on FJ. Andrew dropped $5,500 to win with $20,300 for a two-day total of $72,301

Wagering strategy: With a large lead in hand, Andrew drastically cut back on his wager size on both DDs in DJ, dropping down to $2,000 for each to protect his advantage. Interestingly, when Andrew found DD2 and before he made his wager, Ken seemed to imply this strategy, saying “Daily Doubles won’t even out the game if you keep finding them Andrew, unless you get them wrong.”

That’s before our time: No one could identify the T. Rex glam-rock legend Marc Bolan.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is iron? DD2 – What is Crete? DD3 – What is Mammoth Cave? FJ – What is the Hope Diamond? (Andrew went with the joke response of “What is Mastercard?”)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...