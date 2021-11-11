Canada’s Drag Race Season 2: Episode 5 Discussion Thread

Hey, kitty girls! Welcome to this week’s episode of Canada’s Drag Race, Season 2!

This week, the queens form girl groups to record and perform a brand new country-pop song. Will they impress guest judge, Canadian alt-rock icon Bif Naked? Let’s find out!

As per usual, this thread is for discussing the episode both as it airs and afterwards, so please exercise judgment when it comes to using spoiler tags. Especially spoilery details are advised to be placed in spoiler tags.

In the words of Tatianna, thank yew, and enjoy this week’s episode!

(This is also a space where you can talk about Drag Race UK episode 8 if you’d like; just mark it’s about that episode and use spoiler tags accordingly!)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...