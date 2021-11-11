30 Day X-Files Challenge Day 11: I Want to Believe Appreciation Thread

This challenge was produced with the help of Sir Simon Milligan for the prompts!

I Want to Believe is the second film in The X-Files franchise, debuting in theatres on July 25, 2008, in wide release. The film picks up after the events of season 9, as our heroic duo Mulder and Scully – with the help of a disgraced and supposedly psychic priest – attempt to track down a kidnapped FBI agent. Despite a budget ($30 million) that was less than half of Fight the Future, I Want to Believe proved profitable even after the ninth season underperformed. The film debuted in fourth place on its opening weekend, behind The Dark Knight, Step Brothers, and Mamma Mia!.

Along with Mitch Pileggi’s return from the series, the film included Callum Keith Rennie, Amanda Peet, Billy Connolly, and Alvin Nathaniel Joyner (aka Xzibit) in key roles. I Want to Believe received mixed reviews from critics and audiences and was generally considered a disappointment. But that doesn’t mean we can’t talk about things we liked about the film right? Right?

Prompt: Chat about The X-Files: I Want to Believe here! Give us your favourite scenes, overall thoughts, theatre-going stories, etc.

