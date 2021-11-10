Color Outside the Lines: This Training is Mandatory

Hello and welcome to Color Outside the Lines, a weekly discussion space for people of color.
Thread Rules
- We ask that only those who identify as people of color participate in this discussion. White Avocados, while valued members of this community, should remain in ‘lurk’ mode.
- Shaming and hateful speech are unacceptable.
- Please keep potentially traumatic content safely behind spoiler tags.
- Nobody on this thread is more or less a person of color than anyone else. (We will not set clearly delineated boundaries on who qualifies as a ‘person of color.’ As a starting point, this thread uses the definition of ‘non-European heritage of sufficient prominence to affect one’s navigation of a society built on white normativity.’ However, we recognize that there are identities which skirt either side of the divide. If people feel that they meaningfully experience the identity of being a person of color, then they are welcome to participate.)
Prompt
For today, I’m thinking about the increased use of racial/ethnic/cultural sensitivity trainings that have been happening in the west as a part of workforce practices. Do you live in a place that has normalized these trainings or values them at all? Have you ever attended one of these trainings? What are your thoughts about their use or efficacy, particularly as a person of color yourself.