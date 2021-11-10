TV

30 Day X-Files Challenge Day 10: Favorite Season 9 Episode

This challenge was produced with the help of Sir Simon Milligan for the prompts!

The X-Files’ ninth season debuted on November 11, 2001.  This season’s twenty episodes brought us amnesic Mexico excursions, insect-controlling teens, and some really active imaginations.  This would also be the series’ final season (or would it?  No, it wouldn’t).  Even though the show was still able to crank out some interesting ideas – nine seasons is a good run! – unfortunately, viewership plummeted even harder from the previous season, and critical acclaim was pretty hard to find.

Prompt:  What’s your favorite X-Files season 9 episode? 

Feel free to give us your complete episode ranking for this season, top 10 list, essential/nonessential/bad breakdown, general season 9 discussion, etc.  For reference, here’s a complete season 9 episode list in the order in which they originally aired, with links to their respective Wikipedia pages:

  1. Nothing Important Happened Today
  2. Dæmonicus
  3. 4-D
  4. Lord of the Flies
  5. Trust No 1
  6. John Doe
  7. Hellbound
  8. Provenance
  9. Providence
  10. Audrey Pauley
  11. Underneath
  12. Improbable
  13. Scary Monsters
  14. Jump the Shark
  15. William
  16. Release
  17. Sunshine Days
  18. The Truth