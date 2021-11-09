Triviacados: Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Can the first person here each day create a Results thread so it’s always first when sorted by Oldest?

Quiz Type: Forced Order

Quiz Notes: If you are given the letter ‘A’ one answer example might be Cordoba (‘C’ city in Argentina). / All countries go by Sporcle standard names. / If multiple versions of city exists, the most populous one is used in the quiz.

Or visit the quiz here.

Sunday: Miscellaneous

Monday: Literature

Tuesday: Geography

Wednesday: Music

Thursday: History

Friday: Movies & TV

Saturday: Science & Nature

If you’d like to create the Sunday quiz (or use a quiz you’ve already created), just let forget_it_jake know on the Triviacados thread.

