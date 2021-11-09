Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Top 128 (Part 3 of 4)

Part 2 Results
Spoiler
|Legasista
|bgm_05
|7
|6
|VVVVVV
|Potential For Anything
|Machinarium
|Gameboy Tune
|9
|3
|Gravity Rush
|Pleasure Quarter
|Final Fantasy XIII-2
|Run
|10
|3
|The Wizard of Oz: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road
|Yellow Brick Road
|FTL
|Rockmen (Explore)
|8
|6
|Bayonetta
|Battle for the Umbra Throne
|Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky
|Temporal Tower
|12
|3
|Street Fighter X Mega Man
|Street Fighter X Mega Man OST – Seth’s Lab
|Time Travelers
|Telephone that Passes through Time
|6
|7
|Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure
|The Real Chevalier Diabolique [Tomoya Ohtani]
|Mighty Milky Way
|World 2 (Greens)
|5
|8
|Rayman Origins
|Lums of the Water
|Double Dragon Neon
|City Streets 2 – Mango Tango Neon Jungle
|10
|4
|Bar Oasis
|Main Title
|Persona 4 Golden
|Never More (A Capella Version)
|9
|3
|DJ Max Technika 2
|D2
|Resonance of Fate
|Ebel City – Night
|4
|7
|Final Fantasy XIII-2
|Win Or Lose [Naoshi Mizuta]
|Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game
|Rock Club
|7*
|7
|Shatter
|Kinetic Harvest
|Time and Eternity
|Bout! Theme of Toki
|4
|8
|VVVVVV
|Pressure Cooker
|NieR
|Shadowlord
|7
|10
|The Munchables
|Chocolate Dining
|7th Dragon
|Labyrinth – Ancient Ruins [Retro Version]
|6
|6*
|Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel
|EXEC_FLIP_ARPHAGE/.
|Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?!
|Grassland Action
|8
|7
|Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep
|Aqua
|Legasista
|bgm_11
|5
|9
|Sonic Colors
|Sweet Mountain Act 1
[collapse]
The tournament’s really heating up now! We’ve had two elimination rounds already, with many more to come. The top 128 has been broken up into 4 groups, meaning we will progress to the top 64 on Thursday; less than a week per round now!
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post1The Monday after, for Friday groups., ie for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Wednesday, November 10th at 9:00AM Pacific