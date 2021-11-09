Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Top 128 (Part 3 of 4)

Part 2 Results

Spoiler Legasista bgm_05 7 6 VVVVVV Potential For Anything Machinarium Gameboy Tune 9 3 Gravity Rush Pleasure Quarter Final Fantasy XIII-2 Run 10 3 The Wizard of Oz: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road Yellow Brick Road FTL Rockmen (Explore) 8 6 Bayonetta Battle for the Umbra Throne Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky Temporal Tower 12 3 Street Fighter X Mega Man Street Fighter X Mega Man OST – Seth’s Lab Time Travelers Telephone that Passes through Time 6 7 Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure The Real Chevalier Diabolique [Tomoya Ohtani] Mighty Milky Way World 2 (Greens) 5 8 Rayman Origins Lums of the Water Double Dragon Neon City Streets 2 – Mango Tango Neon Jungle 10 4 Bar Oasis Main Title Persona 4 Golden Never More (A Capella Version) 9 3 DJ Max Technika 2 D2 Resonance of Fate Ebel City – Night 4 7 Final Fantasy XIII-2 Win Or Lose [Naoshi Mizuta] Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game Rock Club 7* 7 Shatter Kinetic Harvest Time and Eternity Bout! Theme of Toki 4 8 VVVVVV Pressure Cooker NieR Shadowlord 7 10 The Munchables Chocolate Dining 7th Dragon Labyrinth – Ancient Ruins [Retro Version] 6 6* Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel EXEC_FLIP_ARPHAGE/. Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! Grassland Action 8 7 Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Aqua Legasista bgm_11 5 9 Sonic Colors Sweet Mountain Act 1 [collapse]

The tournament’s really heating up now! We’ve had two elimination rounds already, with many more to come. The top 128 has been broken up into 4 groups, meaning we will progress to the top 64 on Thursday; less than a week per round now!

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they postThe Monday after, for Friday groups., ie for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Wednesday, November 10th at 9:00AM Pacific

