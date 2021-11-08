30 Day X-Files Challenge Day 8: Favorite Season 7 Episode

This challenge was produced with the help of Sir Simon Milligan for the prompts!

The X-Files’ seventh season debuted on November 7, 1999, running twenty-two episodes. This season brought us adventures from the luckiest man in the world, a crafty genie, and fear incarnate. Viewership began to decline this season, and although the show continued to receive praise for its technical aspects, this season couldn’t muster any Emmy nominations in the major acting, directing, or writing categories.

Prompt: What’s your favorite X-Files season 7 episode?

Feel free to give us your complete episode ranking for this season, top 10 list, essential/nonessential/bad breakdown, general season 7 discussion, etc. For reference, here’s a complete season 7 episode list in the order in which they originally aired, with links to their respective Wikipedia pages:

