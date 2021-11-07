30 Day X-Files Challenge Day 7: Favorite Season 6 Episode

This challenge was produced with the help of Sir Simon Milligan for the prompts!

The X-Files’ sixth season debuted on November 8, 1998. My personal favourite season, this go-around brought us all kinds of shenanigans involving body-swapping, time-traveling, and mischievous Christmas spirits. Viewership and critical response was fairly consistent with season five. This was also the season that infamously moved production from Vancouver to Los Angeles.

Prompt: What’s your favorite X-Files season 6 episode?

Feel free to give us your complete episode ranking for this season, top 10 list, essential/nonessential/bad breakdown, general season 6 discussion, etc. For reference, here’s a complete season 6 episode list in the order in which they originally aired, with links to their respective Wikipedia pages:

