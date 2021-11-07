TV

30 Day X-Files Challenge Day 7: Favorite Season 6 Episode

This challenge was produced with the help of Sir Simon Milligan for the prompts!

The X-Files’ sixth season debuted on November 8, 1998.  My personal favourite season, this go-around brought us all kinds of shenanigans involving body-swapping, time-traveling, and mischievous Christmas spirits. Viewership and critical response was fairly consistent with season five.  This was also the season that infamously moved production from Vancouver to Los Angeles.

Prompt:  What’s your favorite X-Files season 6 episode? 

Feel free to give us your complete episode ranking for this season, top 10 list, essential/nonessential/bad breakdown, general season 6 discussion, etc.  For reference, here’s a complete season 6 episode list in the order in which they originally aired, with links to their respective Wikipedia pages:

  1. The Beginning
  2. Drive
  3. Triangle
  4. Dreamland
  5. How the Ghosts Stole Christmas
  6. Terms of Endearment
  7. The Rain King
  8. S.R. 819
  9. Tithonus
  10. Two Fathers
  11. One Son
  12. Agua Mala
  13. Monday
  14. Arcadia
  15. Alpha
  16. Trevor
  17. Milagro
  18. The Unnatural
  19. Three of a Kind
  20. Field Trip
  21. Biogenesis