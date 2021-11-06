The Beatles Song Tournament: Round 1 Pt.1

Holy shit, that was quite the nomination round, huh?! Such a swell of activity that this is the first tournament of mine to start of the first round with 64 ENTRIES! And thus breaking it off into two parts, with the first batch of 32 as listed below:



Songs, Pt. 1

“Blackbird”, “Something”, “While My Guitar Gently Weeps”, “Penny Lane”, “You never give Me your Money”, “And your Bird, “Let It Be”, “Nowhere Man”, “Norweigan wood”, “I want you (She’s So heavy)”, “Hey Jude”, “paperback writer”, “ticket To ride””, “All you Need Is love”, “Got to get You , “Taxman”, “with A Little Help, “In My Life”, “day tripper, “eleanor Rigby, “lady madonna, “I am the walrus, “sgt peppers Lonely Hearts, “Help! “I WANT TO tell, “Happiness, “The end, “Twist and Shout, “Rocky raccoon, , “I’m Looking, “i feel fine, “love me do”

Voting ends 8 November, 10PM EST

