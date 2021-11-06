Svengoolie Discussion Thread 11/6/2021: Munster, Go Home!

Oh look, another Frankenstein movie. From the MeTV website…

“Herman discovers he’s the new lord of Munster Hall in England. The family sails to Britain, where they receive a tepid welcome from Lady Effigy and Freddie Munster, who throws tantrums because he wasn’t named Lord Munster. An on-board romance had blossomed between Marilyn and Roger, but on land Marilyn discovers Roger’s family holds a longstanding grudge against the Munsters. Herman upholds the family honor in an auto race; he and Grandpa also unlock “the secret of Munster Hall.”

Streaming on Tubi.

If you miss any of Sven’s segments or want to see them again, they should be posted here after the episode airs!

Enjoy the movie!

