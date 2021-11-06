30 Day X-Files Challenge Day 6: Fight the Future Appreciation Thread

This challenge was produced with the help of Sir Simon Milligan for the prompts!

The X-FIles: Fight the Future is the first theatrical X-Files film. Released on June 19, 1998, the film is fairly unique relative to other films based on TV shows. Instead of focusing primarily on a stand-alone story disconnected from the show upon which its based, Fight the Future is set between the events of seasons 5 and 6. The film bested Disney’s Mulan to win the top box office spot during its opening week of release. Although the critical reviews were mixed-to-positive, the film was a financial success raking in over $189 million against a $66 million budget. If nothing else, the film was a good showcase for what the show’s creative team could be capable of with a larger budget.

Prompt: Chat about The X-Files: Fight the Future here! Give us your favourite scenes, overall thoughts, theatre-going stories, etc.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...