Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Nov. 5

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Jeff, a music educator, likes working at a craft brewery;

Kate. a communications manager, has friends who want her to create art for tattoos; and

Sri, a corporate strategy professional, participates with his HOA. Sri is a one-day champ with winnings of $30,000.

Jeff missed both his DD opportunities and was in a tight battle with Kate, when he came up with a pair of responses near the end to secure the lead into FJ at $17,200 vs. $14,200 for Kate and $8,800 for Sri.

DD1 – $400 – I GOT A STRAIT – Bearing the name of an 8th century Berber conqueror, this strait separates 2 continents (Jeff lost $3,000 from his score of $8,800 vs. $4,600 for Kate.)

DD2 – $1,600 – STATES & SYMBOLS – Its flag displays the Roman numerals for 1820, the year of a deal that brought it into the union (Jeff lost $3,000 from his score of $9,000 vs. $5,000 for Kate.)

DD3 – $800 – DOUBLE MEANINGS – Tidy up a place, or an evergreen tree (Sri added $2,000 to his third-place score of $3,200.)

FJ – TOYS – Introduced in 1964, he fell out of favor in changing times & in 1970 was marketed as a “land adventurer”

Only Kate was correct on FJ, adding $5,800 to win with $20,000.

Triple Stumper of the day: In the “Card” category, no one knew the classic game show with a revival hosted by Joel McHale is “Card Sharks”.

One more thing: There was a clue about the William Faulkner story “A Rose for Emily”, but that title also could have been used in the CLASSIC ALBUMS category, as that’s a song from 1968’s “Odessey and Oracle” by The Zombies.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Gibraltar? DD2 – What is Missouri? DD3 – What is spruce? FJ – What is G.I. Joe?

