Voters reported a few difficult choices, but in the end we didn’t have any nailbiters. The tallies from the round of 16:

No Country For Old Men 65

Hail, Caesar 25

The Big Lebowski 81

Burn After Reading 15

Fargo 69

A Serious Man 25

O Brother Where Art Thou 67

The Hudsucker Proxy 24

Miller’s Crossing 31

Raising Arizona 54

Barton Fink 57

Buster Scruggs 17

True Grit 53

The Man Who Wasn’t There 23

Blood Simple 44

Inside Llewyn Davis 26

We’re down to eight. Vote early, vote often, have fun.

