30 Day X-Files Challenge Day 3: Favorite Season 3 Episode

Are you starting to notice a pattern? Season 3 of The X-Files debuted on September 22, 1995. Among the terrors Mulder and Scully would meet in this season: an electrical teenager, a fat-absorbing lothario, and a mind-controlling madman. This season would also be the first to dip into more comical episodes, like “Jose Chung’s From Outer Space” and “Clyde Bruckman’s Final Repose”. The accolades and ratings continued to grow, with almost 20 million people tuning into the season 3 premiere.

Prompt: What’s your favorite X-Files season 3 episode?

Feel free to give us your complete episode ranking for this season, top 10 list, essential/nonessential/bad breakdown, general season 3 discussion, etc. For reference, here’s a complete season 3 episode list in the order in which they originally aired, with links to their respective Wikipedia pages:

