Werewolf for Beginners! – What We Do in the Shadows – Signups

This is a game designed for beginners. Dip your toe into Werewolf along with other new players! Rules will be relatively simple, and players should feel free to ask questions of the mods and the veteran players as we go. The number of players is flexible, we’ll see how much interest we get. For a very general overview of what the game entails, you can take a look at the Werewolf Primer.

Welcome to the Island of Staten! The Vampire Residence is in dire need of some new familiars. Guillermo just has not been keeping up with the dusting, and the maintenance, and the disposal of drained bodies. The usual household things. Do you have what it takes? Maybe someday, if you serve us well, you will be rewarded with the ultimate prize for any familiar: eternal life.

Of course, there have also been rumors that our ancient enemy the werewolves have read the classified ad in the newspaper and found out about our search for new familiars, and are trying to hide among you so they can take the house for themselves.

Roles

Town-Aligned – Town wins when all threats are eliminated

1 Jailer – Each night phase, the jailer locks one other player in the basement. They are protected from any night action, and cannot perform any night action while they are locked up.

– Each night phase, the jailer locks one other player in the basement. They are protected from any night action, and cannot perform any night action while they are locked up. 1 Wolf Hunter (Investigator) – Each night phase, the investigator chooses one other player to investigate. They will get a result of either Wolf or Not Wolf. Guillermo (SK) will thus read as Not Wolf.

– Each night phase, the investigator chooses one other player to investigate. They will get a result of either Wolf or Not Wolf. Guillermo (SK) will thus read as Not Wolf. ?? Townsfolk – No additional powers. You’re just trying to get the job and maybe work your way up to eternal life just like anybody else.

Scum-Aligned

3-4 Werewolves – The Wolves share a private chat, which they use to talk amongst themselves and scheme against Town, day or night. Each night, wolves will choose one player to kill. As long as there is one unimpeded wolf, they may carry out this night action. Wolves win when the SK is dead and their numbers are equal to Town (or when nothing can be done to prevent this).

– The Wolves share a private chat, which they use to talk amongst themselves and scheme against Town, day or night. Each night, wolves will choose one player to kill. As long as there is one unimpeded wolf, they may carry out this night action. Wolves win when the SK is dead and their numbers are equal to Town (or when nothing can be done to prevent this). 1 Guillermo de la Cruz (SK) – If Guillermo is the last familiar standing, surely they’ll have to make him a vampire! Right?! Each night, Guillermo chooses one player to kill. He wins when all other players are eliminated.

The Game

Normally we would use QuickTopic to set up a private chat with each player, but due to some recent developments we’re trying it a new way: Discord! There is an Avocado Werewolf server, which gives us a way to direct message so I can tell you your role, as well as a way to ask any questions and communicate any night actions. Wolves will also have a private channel to scheme in.

The game consists of Day and Night phases. During the Day, there will be a post here at the Avocado in which you may speak freely amongst yourselves. Together, you will vote on a player to remove from the game (or “day kill” for short).

The Day phase will end either at the pre-designated Twilight time, or when more than 50% of remaining players have voted for the same person. Whichever event triggers twilight, all game-related conversation should stop immediately.

The Night phase begins immediately after the result of the Day’s vote is posted. During this time, those with night actions (wolves, SK, jailer, investigator) will submit these actions to me in a private chat.

Day Phases will be roughly 36 hours and Night Phases will be roughly 12 hours. I will tag you all to alert you when a new day has begun.

I’ll be running my usual vote spreadsheet for the game.

Special thanks to Goat for providing flavor text as we go.

Important Rules

No Editing or Deleting Comments for Any Reason – This includes typos, double posts, posting something in the wrong thread, etc. Double check your comment before you hit Post.

– This includes typos, double posts, posting something in the wrong thread, etc. Double check your comment before you hit Post. Do not quote anything said in the private chats directly in the day threads. You may paraphrase, but copying and pasting a role description, for example, is not allowed.

As mentioned above, all game-related conversation must stop when twilight happens, whether or not a mod is around to call it.

There will be an official Vote Thread (usually the first comment of the day). Only votes in the Vote Thread will be counted.

Play the game! Inactivity may result in replacement. Try to make at least a few game related posts each game day.

Roleplay is encouraged, but isn’t required.

Attack arguments, not people. Be kind.

Players

DourifLeMoko Chum Joely

Priority will go to beginners (or people who haven’t played in a while), but non-beginners should also feel free to sign up and I’ll add you to the game if there’s room:

Lindsay Mac Jake Emm Cop Indy

Backups

Grumproro Marlowe Hoho

Graveyard

MSD

Raven



I’ll probably leave signups open for a few days, depending on how much interest there is. If you’ve been curious about Werewolf, jump in! It’ll be fun. Oh, and I intend for the game to be spoiler-free in case you’re not caught up with the show.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...