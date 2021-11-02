Tuesday’s Politics Thread has places to go…

…but not as many places as the team doing the AZ Fr-audit.

The document outlines the amount of outside funding the partisan review received and details the “audit” expenses, including ~$5 million for labor and payroll, $543k for travel expenses, and $130k for background checks.https://t.co/xVu5zZY5U9 — American Oversight (@weareoversight) November 1, 2021

BREAKING – After threats that 10,000 NYPD officers could quit the force over the NYC vaccine mandate, the actual number going on unpaid leave today was 34. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) November 1, 2021

Imagine the “there are dozens of us” .gif here. Or Nelson pointing and laughing. You know what? There are dozens of .gifs that fit here. DOZENS.

And you know I have to find the good news, so here’s a thread:

2/ What if I told you he ALSO got the biggest ever investment in clean energy through a fiercely divided Congress?



“You’re pulling my leg”, you would say.



No, I would reply. And now I’m going to blow your mind, I would continue.



Guess what else he did? — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 31, 2021

4/ Oh, and did I leave out that he got universal preschool passed – for all 3 and 4 year olds? He did that too.



“Stop,” you might complain.



Also he ended corporate tax avoidance. Amazon will finally pay taxes.



“No President could do ALL that in ONE year”, you would say. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 31, 2021

5/ When we pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the Build Back Better Act, Joe Biden and this Democratic Congress will have made 2021 the most consequential legislative year, with the biggest positive impact on American families, in generations.



That’s the truth. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 31, 2021

SO, you know what to do now: look before crossing the street, contact someone you haven’t heard from in a minute and tell them that you miss them (NOT AN EX, THIS IS A BAD PLAN, unless you’re cool with your ex, then that’s cool). And get those dishes in the sink, if you have them in the sink, get them clean and out of the sink. There you go! All done.

Oh, and don’t threaten the Mayor or anyone else. Be cool, be kind, and behave!

