The November 2nd Night Thread is Undercover

Twilight/”Loid Forger” is a world-class spy. Thorn Princess/ Yor “Forger” is a deadly assassin. For their different reasons they enter into a sham marriage, but are completely unaware of each other’s true occupations.

The one person who does know is their adopted daughter, Anya, who is a psychic that escaped from a secret lab.

Also they later get a dog that can see the future.

Despite its premise, Spy x Family (written and drawn by Tatsuya Endo) is a lighthearted manga. A good deal of the humor comes from the absurd lengths the characters go through to maintain the facade, and there’s also some heartwarming moments as the characters begin to care for each other like actual family members. I highly recommend it.

