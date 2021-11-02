Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Nov. 2

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Chuck, a community college instructor, backpacked from Mexico to Canada;

Abby, a graphic designer, gets varied reactions to her abstract paintings; and

Tyler, a healthcare data specialist, broke a femur falling off a carousel. Tyler is a four-day champ with winnings of $78,301.

Chuck missed DD2, rebounded on DD3 but wasn’t able to catch Tyler, who led into FJ with $17,600 vs. $12,700 for Chuck and $3,400 for Abby.

DD1 – $800 – AMERICA IN THE 19-AUGHTS – This coin got a makeover in 1909 for the 100th anniversary of a president’s birth (Tyler won $3,000 from his leading score of $7,600.)

DD2 – $2.000 – UNPACK YOUR ADJECTIVES – Meaning snakelike as an adjective, it refers to a green mineral as a noun (Chuck lost $4,700 from his total of $4,700 vs. $12,800 for Tyler.)

DD3 – $1,600 – THE MIDDLE EAST – Halab is the name in Arabic for this largest city of Northern Syria, heavily damaged in the recent civil war (Chuck won $4,000 from his score of $8,300 vs. $16,800 for Tyler.)

FJ – SCIENTISTS – Galileo thanked this astronomer “because you were…practically the only one, to have complete faith in my assertions”

Only Tyler was correct on FJ, adding $10,000 to win with $27,600 for a five-day total of $105,901 and earning a certain invite to the next Tournament of Champions.

Theatre troubles: The players missed four out of five in a category about Tony-winning plays, including being unable to provide the middle word in the title of Wendy Wasserstein’s “The Heidi Chronicles”, or the last word in “The Rose Tattoo” by Tennessee Williams.

One more thing: If the correct response to DD3 sounds familiar, it was a question that was famously asked by candidate Gary Johnson during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is the penny? DD2 – What is serpentine? DD3 – What is Aleppo? FJ – Who was Kepler?

