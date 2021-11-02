30 Day X-Files Challenge Day 2: Favorite Season 2 Episode

This challenge was produced with the help of Sir Simon Milligan for the prompts!

Season 2 of The X-Files premiered on September 16, 1994. This season’s 25 episodes featured a lot of memorable ones, including insomniac Vietnam veterans, volcano dwellers, a circus sideshow community, and hungry shadows. The show really started to receive serious critical acclaim at this point, picking up multiple Primetime Emmy nominations including its first for Best Drama, and winning that award in the Golden Globes, while viewership increased to about 16 million per episode. Random fun fact: Season 2 was the first in which Vince Gilligan contributed as a writer (“Soft Light”).

Prompt: What’s your favorite X-Files season 2 episode?

Feel free to give us your complete episode ranking for this season, top 10 list, essential/nonessential/bad breakdown, general season 1 discussion, etc. For reference, here’s a complete season 2 episode list in the order in which they originally aired, with links to their respective Wikipedia pages:

