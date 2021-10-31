Revenge Of The 30 Day Horror Challenge Day 31: Halloween Edition

The month of October is all about horror as it well should be and we’re going to revisit that topic with a range of new and “remastered” prompts for it thanks to some help from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

We wrapped up our 30-day run yesterday but how can we not have something for Halloween when it’s right there in front of us! Today, we want to know some of your favorite memories of Halloween’s past, both as a kid and an adult, your favorite costume, favorite candy, and so forth. Let’s celebrate the fun and scares of Halloween!

Bonus Prompt: What’s your favorite Halloween-themed TV show?

