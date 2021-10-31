No Costume, No Candy! Halloween Sunday Food Thread 10/31

In my neighborhood there is an area of about 3-4 blocks that traditionally go over the top with dishing out candy. People from all over our town and even some neighboring towns bring their kids there for trick or treating. Some houses serve hot chocolate or apple cider to parents, and some hand out more adult beverages. It’s across the tracks from my house and we barely ever get anyone, usually just the immediate neighbor kids so they get a good haul from us.

So what’s your favorite Halloween treat?

