Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Oct. 29

Introducing today’s contestants:

Wren, a Ph.D. candidate, knows about ghosts in American literature;

Emily, a political strategist, taught English in Honduras; and

Tyler, a healthcare data specialist, turned Roman love elegy studies into cash. Tyler is a two-day champ with winnings of $35,301.

Tyler opened an early lead by sweeping a sports category, but both opponents were able to stay in range going into FJ with Tyler at $18,000, Wren with $11,400 and Emily at $10,400.

DD1 – $800 – SKYSCRAPER CITY – 709 feet tall with nearly 1,400 rooms: The Ocean Casino Resort (Emily won $2,000 on a true DD.)

DD2 – $1,600 – SATELLITES – The name of this satellite that scared the West is Russian for “traveling companion” (Emily won $2,000 from her third-place total of $3,600 vs. $17,600 for Tyler.)

DD3 – $1,200 – WORDS FROM QUECHUA – Often heard in the plural, these grassy flatlands can also be singular (Wren lost $3,000 from her score of $9,600 vs. $ for Tyler.)

FJ – SONGS & U.S. HISTORY – Victory in 1805’s Battle of Derna on the coast of North Africa inspired a lyric in this song made official in 1929

Only Tyler was correct on FJ, adding $5,000 to win with $18,000 for a three-day total of $58,301.

No harm no foul: All three players took an incorrect guess for the President born in Braintree in 1767, John Quincy Adams.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Atlantic City? DD2 – What is sputnik? DD3 – What is Pampas? FJ – What is “Marines’ Hymn”?

